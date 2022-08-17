World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said more than 35,000 cases of Monkeypox have now been reported to WHO, from 92 countries and territories, with 12 deaths. "Almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, a 20% increase over the previous week, which was also 20% more than the week before, "WHO Chief added.

