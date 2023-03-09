A 64-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a building in Dadar West on Wednesday morning. The woman, was battling with cancer and was allegedly in depression. Dadar police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case in connection to the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Student Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself After Losing Money in Bitcoin in Lucknow.

Dadar West Suicide:

