Yet another accident involving a BEST bus has come to light from Mumbai after a horrific bus crash in the Kurla area. According to reports, a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) bus allegedly struck a pedestrian in south Mumbai today, December 11. The alleged incident occurred at the Bhatia Baug Junction near Hotel Shivala in the CST area at around 4.30 PM. It is reported that the 60-year-old man was hit by a biker and came under the back wheel of the BEST bus after falling. A BEST official said that the pedestrian was killed after a BEST bus moving on the Walchand Hirachand Marg ran over him. After the incident, the bus driver, identified as Dnyandev Namdeo Jagdale, was detained by the police for questioning. Kurla Bus Accident Video: CCTV Footage From Inside BEST Bus Shows Frightened Passengers as Speeding Vehicle Goes Out of Control.

BEST Bus Knocks Down Pedestrian in South Mumbai

