A Mumbai-based businessman has been booked after an actor filed a complaint against him, the police said on Saturday. "On the basis of a complaint from a female actor, a rape case has been registered against a businessman in NM Joshi Marg police station. The complainant told police that the businessman raped her several times on the pretext of marriage," Mumbai Police added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Bhojpuri Actress Raped After Being Called to Hotel on Pretext of Interview in Gurugram, Probe Underway.

Businessman Booked For Raping Actor:

