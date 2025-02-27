In a shocking incident, a drunk biker was caught on camera assaulting an elderly pedestrian after being questioned for riding on a footpath in Mumbai. The video, shared by an X user, shows the bike rider pushing the elderly man down on the ground and hurling abuses at him. The video going viral shows the biker later slapping the elderly man as he gets up from the ground. The biker, after being asked to move to the road, became enraged and physically attacked the man. Following the video's viral spread, Mumbai Police responded, urging the witness to file a complaint at the nearest station for further action. Mira Road: Denied Entry in Society, Drunk SUV Driver Attempts To Run Over Security Guards, Threatens Them With Gun; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Mumbai Police Probe Viral Video of Biker Assaulting Elderly Pedestrian on Footpath (Viewer Discretion Required)

Request you to report the matter at nearest Police Station where the incident occurred. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 26, 2025

