In a shocking incident in Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai, a 38-year-old woman, Nishad Mohammad Umar Sheikh, brutally attacked a 5-year-old girl following a dispute over hiding the child’s pet cat. Sheikh allegedly struck the victim with an iron rod and burned her right leg with a heated rod during the altercation. The child was immediately hospitalized with severe injuries, and her condition is being closely monitored. The police arrested the accused woman at the scene after receiving a complaint from the child's family. Shivaji Nagar Police Station is currently investigating the incident. Mumbai Horror: Woman Sells Infant Baby for INR 1 Lakh To Fund Husband’s Bail, 9 Arrested for Human Trafficking.

5-Year-Old Girl Brutally Attacked Over Pet Cat Dispute in Shivaji Nagar

In a shocking incident in Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar, 38-year-old Nishad Mohammad Umar Sheikh brutally attacked a 5-year-old girl after a dispute over hiding her pet cat. The woman struck the child with an iron rod and burned her right leg with a heated rod. The victim was… pic.twitter.com/7JNQ1nW8GU — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)