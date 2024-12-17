Mumbai, December 17: The Mumbai Police have arrested 9 people, including a 32-year-old mother, in connection with the alleged sale of her three-month-old baby in Karnataka. The mother, who reportedly sold her child for INR 1 lakh, is said to have done so to secure bail for her husband, who was arrested in a theft case.

According to a report published by the Indian Express, the incident came to light after the woman’s mother-in-law filed a complaint with the police, prompting an investigation. According to officials, the woman's husband had been incarcerated at Byculla jail on charges of theft. During a visit to the jail, he allegedly discussed the need for bail money, which led the mother to make the decision to sell her baby. Mumbai Shocker: Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Being Assaulted by Brother-in-Law's Girlfriend in Sewri, Accused Arrested.

“The mother admitted to receiving INR 1 lakh from the sale of her infant. However, the transaction was uncovered when her mother-in-law discovered it and reported it to the authorities,” an officer attached to the case said. Following the complaint, the Matunga police began tracking the baby across several locations, including Ulhasnagar, Surat, Vadodara, and finally, Karnataka. As a result, the police arrested eight suspects accused of acting as middlemen in the transaction. Mumbai Shocker: Unknown Man Stalks and Harasses Woman in Colaba, Masturbates Outside Her Apartment Before Fleeing; Case Registered.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Manisha Sunny Yadav, Sulochana Suresh Sable, Mira Rajaram Yadav, Yogesh Suresh Bhoir, Roshni Sontu Ghosh, Sandhya Arjun Rajput, Madina alias Munni Imam Chavan, Tainaz Shahin Chauhan, and Moinuddin Tamboli. A case has been registered against all accused under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

