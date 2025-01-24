Western Railway has announced major disruptions on the Western Line due to bridge reconstruction between Mahim and Bandra stations. The block will occur on the nights of January 24-25 and January 25-26, affecting 127 services on January 24 and 150 services on January 25. Additionally, around 60 services will be partially cancelled. The block will affect the slow lines from 11:00 PM to 8:30 AM and the down fast line from 12:30 AM to 6:30 AM on both nights. Suburban services will be impacted, with some trains rerouted via alternative fast corridors. Long-distance trains will also face delays. Western Railway aims to minimise commuter inconvenience by scheduling the block at night. Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 25, 27 and 28 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Mumbai Mega Block

⚠️Kinda Attention ⚠️ WR will undertake major blocks on the intervening nights of 24th/25th January 2025 (Friday/Saturday) and 25th/26th January 2025 (Saturday/Sunday) in connection with rebuilding of south abutment of Bridge No. 20 between Mahim & Bandra stations. The following… pic.twitter.com/WzheTk6Z4V — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 23, 2025

