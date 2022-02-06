Last rites of Veterna Singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Her mortal remains were brought to her residence "Prabhukunj"in the afternoon. Last rites of Mangeshkar, who died earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. People joined her funeral procession from Prabhukunj to Shivaji Park.

Tweet By ANI:

