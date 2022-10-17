After recent incidents of auto and taxi drivers misbehaving with commuters, the Mumbai police today said action will be taken against auto and taxi drivers who refuse fares, under MVA section 178 (3),1988. The police further said that a meeting will be organised to sensitise the drivers to behave better with citizens & aid in a hassle free commute. The police officials will also be sensitised.

