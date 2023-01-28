Commuters need not worry much as there is no mega block this Sunday, January 29 on Harbour, Transharbour and western lines. However people commuting on central line may face trouble as central railway will operate a special night traffic and power block on the Up and Down lines between Khadavli and Asangaon during midnight on January 29 from 02.05 am to 04.05 am due to the modification of the Electronic Interlocking (EI) system. Passengers need to travel their plan accordingly. Samvidhan Rail Dabba: Mumbai Local Train Compartment to Display Copy Of Indian Constitution, Information About Fundamental Rights (Watch Video).

No Mega Block on January 29:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)