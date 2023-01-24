Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the city, the Mumbai police on Tuesday declared Shivaji Park as no-fly zone. According to reports, the Mumbai police has declared Shivaji Park, located in Dadar as a 'No-fly zone' on January 26. The police has prohibited flying activities around Shivaji Park in Dadar on Republic Day. Republic Day 2023: Delhi Police Ban Drones, Paragliders Till February 15 Amid Security Threat.

