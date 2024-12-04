A tragic accident occurred near Nadiad on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway in Gujarat, claiming three lives and injuring two others, including a minor girl. The incident happened late at night when a car returning from a wedding ceremony collided with a truck after its tire burst. Police Inspector VB Desai confirmed that two men and one woman died in the crash, while 41-year-old Jim Fulharam and a 14-year-old girl are hospitalised and receiving treatment. Telangana Road Accident: 2 Girl Students Injured After Falling From Moving TGSRTC Bus in Medak District, 1 Comes Under Wheel; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Nadiad Road Accident

Police Inspector VB Desai says, " Two men and one woman died in the accident. A 41-year-old man Jim Phularam and a 14-year-old girl are admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment. The accident happened due to the sudden bursting of the car tyre. All these people were… — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

