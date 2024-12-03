In a tragic incident, two college girls sustained injuries after they fell from a moving TGSRTC bus in Telangana's Medak. Of the two, one girl came under the wheel of the bus. The incident occurred on Narsingi X Road in Papannapet Mandal in Medak district. The shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The injured girls were identified as Akhila and Vijaya, both 17 and intermediate students. They were rushed to the government hospital in Medak. Telangana Road Accident: Bike Catches Fire After Being Run Over by Tipper Lorry in Medak, 1 Injured; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Telangana Road Accident (Disturbing Video)

Two intermediate girl #Students sustained injuries, after fell from #RunningBus at #Narsingi 'X' road in #Papannapet mandal of #Medak district on Monday, caught on #CCTV . The victims Akhila (17) seriously injured, after slipped from the running #TGSRTC bus and came under the… pic.twitter.com/21ExGDyHxV — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 3, 2024

