In a surprising move, Naresh Yadav, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Mehrauli (AC-45), has resigned from all positions within the party, including his primary membership. Yadav, a former Chairman of the Committee on Welfare of OBC and current Chairman of the District Development Committee (South Delhi), expressed his disillusionment with the party's handling of corruption issues. In his resignation letter dated January 31, 2025, addressed to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav shared his concerns regarding the growing corruption within the party. Yadav stated that despite his ten years of dedicated service to the people of Mehrauli, working with honesty and integrity, he believes the party has betrayed its supporters by incorporating corrupt individuals. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Names Mahendra Chaudhry for Mehrauli Seat After Naresh Yadav Withdraws From Race.

Naresh Yadav Resigns From Mehrauli Quits All Positions Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

