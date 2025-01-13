In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, at least eight people were killed and several injured and others injured in a tempo-truck collision in Nashik. The alleged accident occurred on Sunday, January 12, at Dwarka Circle in Nashik. It is learned that the tempo carrying 16 passengers rear-ended a truck, thereby causing a fatal accident. Soon after the incident came to light, the police launched a probe. However, the cause of the accident is under investigation. Amid the accident, a video showing the victims enjoying the tempo ride before the fatal mishap in Nashik has also surfaced online. Nashik Mumbai Highway Road Accident: 6 Dead, 5 Injured in Tempo-Truck Collision on Flyover in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Several Killed in Tempo-Truck Collision at Dwarka Circle

#Video | 8 killed, several injured in tempo-truck collision at Dwarka Circle in Nashik, Maharashtra; tempo carrying 16 passengers rear-ended truck, causing fatal accident.#NashikRoadAccident #RoadSafety #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0aKkhGrFew — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) January 12, 2025

Cause of the Accident Is Under Investigation

Mumbai: A collision between a truck and a pickup vehicle on Nashik's Dwarka flyover resulted in six fatalities on the spot. Five to six others sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at a government hospital. The cause of the accident is under investigation pic.twitter.com/a9ySYW2LDg — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

Video Before Accident Occurred Surfaces

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)