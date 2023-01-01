India welcomed New Year 2023 with much fervour and zeal as politicians across parties took to social media to greet the nation a Happy New Year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to greet the nation. In his post, PM Modi wished everyone a great 2023 and said that may it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the nation and said that may the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Besides PM Modi and President Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin, Defence Minister Rajntha Singh and several other leaders also wished the countrymen on the occasion of New Year 2023. New Year 2023 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes ‘A Great 2023’ to Everyone, Says ‘May It Be Filled With Hope, Happiness and Lots of Success'.

May Everyone Be Blessed With Wonderful Health

Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

New Inspirations, Goals and Achievements

Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2023

Wishing Everyone a Very Happy New Year!

उम्मीद है, 2023 में, हर गली, हर गांव, हर शहर में खुलेगी, मोहब्बत की दुकान 🇮🇳❤️ Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/xgMJQ0b8wi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2022

Check Tweet:

नव वर्ष के अवसर पर प्रदेश एवं देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से कामना है कि यह नव वर्ष आप सभी के लिए सुख, शांति, समृद्धि, सद्भाव एवं अनंत सफलताओं का वर्ष हो। सबके सम्मिलित प्रयास से सुखी, समृद्ध एवं गौरवशाली बिहार के निर्माण का संकल्प पूरा होगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 1, 2023

Have a Happy 2023

साल 2023 की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह वर्ष आप सभी के जीवन में उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लेकर आये। New Year greetings to everyone. May this year bring joy, good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Have a happy 2023. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 1, 2023

New Year Greetings From Politicians Across Parties

नववर्ष 2023 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आइए, हम सभी नई आशा, उमंग, ऊर्जा, जुनून, उम्मीद, नए विचार, संकल्प, विश्वास और शुरुआत के साथ नूतन वर्ष का स्वागत करें। नववर्ष 2023 आप सभी के लिए मंगलमय, सुखमय और फलदायक हो। #HappyNewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/RiwnxTIc93 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 31, 2022

Wishing everyone a very happy New Year! May this year bring new opportunities, good health and prosperity for all. Let's take a step into the New Year with renewed enthusiasm and aspiration to work together towards a prosperous and progressive Assam. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 1, 2023

Wishing everyone a happy new year. May this year bring joy, happiness & inner peace to all of us. May it help us cultivate a greater sense of kindness & compassion towards each other. https://t.co/LPtV04qOem — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 31, 2022

