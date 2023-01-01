India welcomed New Year 2023 with much fervour and zeal as politicians across parties took to social media to greet the nation a Happy New Year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to greet the nation. In his post, PM Modi wished everyone a great 2023 and said that may it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the nation and said that may the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Besides PM Modi and President Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin, Defence Minister Rajntha Singh and several other leaders also wished the countrymen on the occasion of New Year 2023. New Year 2023 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes ‘A Great 2023’ to Everyone, Says ‘May It Be Filled With Hope, Happiness and Lots of Success'.

May Everyone Be Blessed With Wonderful Health

New Inspirations, Goals and Achievements

Wishing Everyone a Very Happy New Year!

Check Tweet:

Have a Happy 2023

New Year Greetings From Politicians Across Parties

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)