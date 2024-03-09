In a significant development, the High Court in London issued a summary judgment to Nirav Modi directing him to pay USD 8 million (Rs 66 crore) to the Bank of India (BOI). A summary judgment is rendered by the court when it determines that one party's case lacks merit or when one party fails to appear. The judgement comes after the Bank of India filed an application to London High Court seeking recovery of USD 8 million (Rs 66 crores) from Modi's Dubai-based Firestar Diamond FZE. During the ruling on Friday, March 8, the UK Court declared that Nirav Modi's property could be auctioned to recover the money, regardless of its location anywhere in the world. The fugitive is currently lodged in UK's Thameside jail. ‘Grandfather Right to Leave Just 50 Pounds for Grandkids’: UK Judge Rules in Favour of 91-Year-Old Former Soldier, Says ‘He Was Hurt Over Grandchildren Not Visiting Him’.

UK Court Orders Nirav Modi To Pay Rs 66 Crore To Bank of India:

