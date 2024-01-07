Accused of defrauding Canara Bank out of Rs 538 crore, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal appeared before a special court on Saturday, December 7, declaring with "folded hands" that he had "lost every hope of life" and that it would be "better if he dies in jail" than to continue living the way he was.

According to court documents, the 78-year-old man broke down in tears as he admitted how much he missed his late wife Anita and that she was suffering from an advanced form of cancer. On September 1, 2023, Goyal was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the suspected bank fraud. He's in judicial custody here at the Arthur Road jail right now. Naresh Goyal Arrested: ED Arrests Jet Airways Founder After Marathon Interrogation in Money Laundering Case.

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Breaks Down in PMLA Court

"Lost every hope of life..don't send me to JJ Hospital allow me to die in prison" - Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal tells the Special PMLA Court during bail hearing. #NareshGoyal #JetAirways #PMLA #Bail pic.twitter.com/citcwGUi2k — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 7, 2024

"Have lost all hope, allow me to die in jail": Naresh Goyal to PMLA court reports @Neha_Jozie https://t.co/uTh2miCBOJ — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)