A disturbing incident in Central Noida has emerged, where an LLB student was allegedly molested by a group of miscreants who entered her flat. The victim's siblings were also assaulted when they attempted to intervene, leading to a distressing scene captured in a viral video. Police authorities have reported the arrest of five individuals, including the main accused, Tanveer, in connection with the incident, which took place in a society within the Sector 142 police station area. Noida Shocker: Delivery Boy Rapes Woman After Finding Her Alone at Home, Steals Pistol From Cop While on Run; Arrested (Watch Video).

LLB Student Molested, Siblings Assaulted

सेंट्रल नोएडा में फ्लैट में घुसकर LLB की छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़, विरोध करने पर पीड़िता के भाई और बहन के साथ मारपीट का आरोप। पुलिस के मुताबिक 5 आरोपियों को पहले ही गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है, मुख्य आरोपी तनवीर को भी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। सेक्टर 142 थाना क्षेत्र की एक सोसायटी… pic.twitter.com/dEIhj5piNC — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) November 1, 2023

5 Arrested for Assault, Molestation

In #Noida, LLB student Tanveer Ahmed had an argument with his classmate over some issue. Today Tanveer reached the student society with many friends. The security guards took information of everyone with their sticks. Tanveer is arrested, the rest are absconding.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/m33kR7zW4B — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)