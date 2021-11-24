Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday hinted that the international flight services would return to normal "very soon". Bansal told news agency PTI, "Normalisation of international flight services 'very soon'; expected by end of this year." Last month, the ban on international flight was extended till November 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the Central government had banned the operation of international flights on March 23 last year to contain and control the spread of COVID-19.

