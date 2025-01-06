The alarming rise of the “Nude Photos Scam” has exposed a dangerous cybercrime where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to intimidate and extort victims. Using phone calls, text messages, or social media, scammers falsely accuse individuals of crimes like money laundering, tax evasion or claiming that the SIM card of the victim is going to be unusable after an hour as he or she has multiple SIMs registered in their name, creating a sense of urgency and fear. In some cases, if the victim is a woman, the fraudsters escalate their tactics by coercing her to strip on camera, often under the pretense of a “narcotics test.” These obscene acts are recorded and used for blackmail, with scammers demanding money to prevent the release of the footage. The scam, like the “Digital Arrest,” preys on unsuspecting individuals who may be unaware of their rights or the fraudulent nature of the claims. Victims are urged to stay cautious, avoid engaging with suspicious calls or messages, and report such incidents to cybercrime authorities. Law enforcement officials stress the importance of verifying the identity of any person claiming to represent legal authorities to avoid falling prey to such scams. What Is Whaling Attack? How To Prevent It? All About Phishing Scam That Targets High-Ranking Employees.

What is Nude Photos Scam?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhi&Niyu | Following Love 🇮🇳 (@abhiandniyu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)