The Odisha government on Sunday said that there are a number of bodies which are yet to be claimed in various morgues across the state after the train mishap in Balasore. The state government has requested the next of kin from different states to identify and claim the bodies. The state government also said that details of the deceased person can be found on the website at srcodisha.nic.in. Earlier, the state government issued a list of websites in order to facilitate the smooth identification of victims of the Balasore train mishap. Odisha Train Tragedy: List of Injured, Deceased Passengers Put On Websites; Check Details.

State Government Appeals to Next of Kin of Deceased

Odisha train tragedy: There are still a number bodies yet to be claimed in various morgues. State Government is appealing to next of kin from different states to identify and claim the bodies. Details can be found on this website https://t.co/xHMmv6K9K9 (Caution: Some of the… — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

