The Narendra Modi-led government has convened an all-party meeting at 11 am on Thursday, May 8, following India's cross-border strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. Parliamentary Affairs and Minister Kiren Rijiju informed about the same via an X post. "Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Kiren Rijiju posted. Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah To Chair Key Meeting With CMs, DGPs and Chief Secretaries of Border States at 2 PM.

Modi Govt Calls All-Party Meeting at 11 AM on May 08

Parliamentary Affairs and Minister Kiren Rijiju posts on 'X': "Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi." pic.twitter.com/3wqhDpsz4s — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

