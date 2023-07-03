The meeting of Opposition parties is scheduled to be held on 17th-18th July in Bengaluru. Congress is reportedly inviting all political parties which were present in the meeting held in Patna. The update on postponement of the meeting came a day after a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), following Ajit Pawar's merger with the BJP-Shinde government in Maharashtra. Patna Opposition Meeting Begins: 15 Parties Join Forces At Opposition Meet to Collaborate in General Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Next Opposition Party Meeting Rescheduled

