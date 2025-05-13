Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed, while addressing air warriors at Adampur Air Base in Pathankot, that Pakistan had put civilian aircraft as a cover in a plan to protect terrorist camps and create an international emergency. “Our target was to hit the terrorist headquarters and terrorists inside Pakistan. But the conspiracy Pakistan was running of putting civilian passenger planes in harms way. I cannot even imagine how difficult it must have been,” PM Modi said. He praised the Indian Air Force for executing the mission with unparalleled precision and discipline. Pakistan, Rattled by Operation Sindoor, Attempted To Attack Indian Air Bases but Failed, Says PM Narendra Modi Amid ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Chants at Adampur Air Base (Watch Videos).

#WATCH | At the Adampur Air Base, PM Narendra Modi says "Our objective was to strike the terror headquarters and terrorists inside Pakistan. But the conspiracy Pakistan hatched by placing civilian passenger planes in the line of fire, I can only imagine how difficult that must… pic.twitter.com/ZhLqVqgYFb — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

