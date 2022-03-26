In an Airborne Exercise, around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out large-scale drops near the Siliguri Corridor on March 24 and 25. According to Indian Army Officials, the airborne exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques; insertion, surveillance, targeting practice, and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines.

