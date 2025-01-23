In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Chetana Nagar, a pit bull attacked a pregnant stray dog on January 20, prompting police action. The incident, captured on video, shows the unleashed pit bull mauling the stray dog while the owner failed to intervene. After the video went viral, Jawahar Nagar police registered an FIR against the pet owners under IPC Sections 325, 291, 125, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Animal rights groups, including the Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association, condemned the negligence, highlighting the risks posed by leaving such a powerful breed unsupervised. The injured dog, now receiving treatment at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s shelter, suffered severe injuries. Investigations are ongoing to determine if the owners had a valid license. Dog Terror in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pack of Stray Dogs Chase and Try To Attack Young Girl Walking on the Streets, Video Goes Viral.

Pitbull Attacks Stray Dog

