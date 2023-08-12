Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Poojan' and laid foundation stone of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal on Saturday. The temple dedicated to Sant Ravidas is located in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the reports, today will also mark the conclusion of the ruling party's current "Samrasta (harmony) Yatras," which are considered as an effort by the saffron party to reach out to the Dalits ahead of the upcoming general elections. PM Modi Addresses Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad Video: Narendra Modi Alleges TMC of Threatening BJP Candidates and Booth Capturing During West Bengal Panchayat Polls.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi performs 'Bhoomi Poojan' at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/5MmIdK3WoP — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

