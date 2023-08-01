In Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award, named after Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, in a momentous ceremony. The award was presented to PM Modi for his significant contributions to the nation's progress and development. Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi remarked, "This is a memorable moment for me," as he received the esteemed honour. PM Modi in Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir (Watch Video).

PM Modi Conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune. pic.twitter.com/zBLwRerKa5 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

Maharashtra | "This is a memorable moment for me," says PM Narendra Modi in Pune on being conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award today pic.twitter.com/7gvZXwTViw — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

