Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt's Cairo. A video of PM Narendra Modi visiting the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 3-second video clip shows PM Modi taking a tour of the pyramids at Giza. Earlier in the day, PM Modi was conferred with the 'Order of the Nile' award in Cairo by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The "Order of the Nile" is Egypt's highest state honour. PM Modi in Egypt: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Heliopolis War Cemetery in Cairo to Pay Respects to Indian Soldiers Who Laid Down Their Lives During WW I (Watch Video).

PM Modi Visits Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. pic.twitter.com/QY851jeDsJ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

