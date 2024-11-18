Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Brazil on Sunday, November 17, to attend the G20 Summit after wrapping up his first-ever visit to Nigeria. During his visit, PM Narendra Modi gifted Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, a Silofar Panchamrit Kalash (Pot). As per news agency ANI, the Silofar Panchamrit Kalash is a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Maharashtra's Kolhapur. The Silofar Panchamrit Kalash, or pot, has been made from high-quality silver and shaped with skill and precision. Notably, the pot features elegant engravings typical of Kolhapur's renowned metalwork, with motifs that often include floral patterns, deities, and traditional Kolhapur designs. It is also reported that the pot's handle and lid are crafted to provide ease of use during religious ceremonies. PM Narendra Modi Concludes 'Productive' Nigeria Visit, Leaves for Brazil to Attend G20 Summit.

PM Modi Gifts Silofar Panchamrit Kalash to Nigerian President

PM Narendra Modi gifted the President of Nigeria a Silofar Panchamrit Kalash (Pot) which is a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur, Maharashtra. This Silofar Panchamrit Kalash is made from high-quality silver, shaped with skill and precision. It features… pic.twitter.com/pPgZigQEzP — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

