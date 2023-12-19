Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Smart India Hackathon 2023 via video conferencing on Tuesday, December 19. PM Modi also interacted with the participants of Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon. “I was waiting to talk to all of you since morning. I took updates about you during the day. You all work hard at the Smart India Hackathon but I get the opportunity to learn as well. This is the reason I try to interact with you all whenever there is a Smart India Hackathon”, he stated while addressing the event. GMIS 2023: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Third Edition of Global Maritime India Summit Via Video Conferencing.

Narendra Modi Participates in Smart India Hackathon 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Smart India Hackathon 2023 via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/Dpsw2NkMq6 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the participants of Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon, 2023 via video conferencing. PM Modi says "I was waiting to talk to all of you since morning. I took updates about you during the day. You all work hard at the Smart… pic.twitter.com/pTodz6fNvL — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)