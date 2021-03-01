AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria's Statement:

Prime Minister wanted to put the nursing officers at ease and therefore he joked, talked to them in local language & enquired where they were from. It really helped because nurses were not aware of whom they would be vaccinating: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria pic.twitter.com/WgzhLwcDZq — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

This (PM receiving #COVID vaccine jab) will be a big game-changer. I'm sure a large number of people will come & take the vaccine. We've opened many sites to accommodate people, both in govt & private sector. In AIIMS, five sites have been opened: AIIMS Director Dr Guleria — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)