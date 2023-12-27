Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, December 27, shared a video of school students sharing their delight while taking a tour of his residence on Christmas. PM Modi said, "It seems his office passed the ultimate test as the children gave it a thumbs-up." The video showed students being taken through different parts of his residence, including the prime minister's office and the conference room hosting Union Cabinet meetings. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Proud Moment for India' As INS Imphal Gets Commissioned Into Indian Navy.

PM Narendra Modi Shares Video of Students' Tour of PMO

Curious young minds traversing across 7, LKM clearly made for a great experience. Seems my office passed the ultimate test - they gave it a thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/Eampc8jlHq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)