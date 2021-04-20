Pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, Who Saved Child From Being Run Over by Speeding Train at Vangani Railway Station, Felicitated

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Railway staff at Central Railway office clap for pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, who saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform 2 of Vangani railway station & fell on railway tracks, on 17th April. Shelkhe was also felicitated. (19.04) pic.twitter.com/6L8l3VmLlQ — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

The woman (with the child) was visually impaired. She could do nothing. I ran towards the child but also thought that I might be in danger too. Still, I thought I should save him. The woman was very emotional & thanked me a lot. Min Piyush Goyal also called me up: Mayur Shelkhe pic.twitter.com/ZTkLurIlBf — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

