In a shocking turn of events in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion allegedly opened fire at the office of Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar. The dramatic incident, captured in viral videos, shows Champion and his supporters arriving in multiple vehicles and firing rounds at Sharma’s office in broad daylight. The attack is believed to stem from a recent social media feud between the two politicians. Bullet marks were found on Umesh Kumar’s office, and the entire episode was recorded on CCTV. Local residents were terrified, and the area saw heavy police presence. Police have arrested Champion and are investigating the matter further, with tensions remaining high in the region. Robbery Caught on Camera in Haridwar: Video Shows Armed Robbers Looting Gold Chain, Cash From Grocery Shop at Gunpoint.

Pranav Champion vs Umesh Kumar Firing Incident

वीडियो देखिए और इस आदमी की दबंगई और दुस्साहस का अंदाज़ा लगाइए। ये कोई और नहीं बल्कि उत्तराखंड के खानपुर का पूर्व विधायक प्रणव चैंपियन है, जो मौजूदा विधायक उमेश कुमार के आवास पर दिन दहाड़े ताबड़तोड़ गोलियों की बौछार कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/AmrWZQYxWc — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) January 26, 2025

रुड़की- घर पर हुई ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग के बाद भयंकर गुस्साए विधायक उमेश कुमार. हाथ में पिस्टल लेकर उमेश कुमार पूर्व विधायक प्रणव चैंपियन को मारने दौड़ पड़े. जैसे तैसे पुलिस प्रशासन ने रोका. ग़ज़ब फिल्मी कहानी चल रही है. pic.twitter.com/OJ0u84AmUw — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 26, 2025

Pranav Champion Arrested

देहरादून देहरादून में पूर्व विधायक प्रणव चैंपियन को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है। नेहरू कॉलोनी थाना पुलिस ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया है, और यह कार्रवाई MLA उमेश कुमार के ऑफिस पर फायरिंग के आरोप में की गई है। प्रणव चैंपियन का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें वह… pic.twitter.com/Nz2fJ7NwUI — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)