A video going viral on social media shows former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee Chairman and NCP leader Baburao Chandere assaulting a senior citizen in Pune. It is reported that the alleged incident took place on Saturday, January 25. The video was shared by AAP leader Vijay Kumbhar, who said that a complaint was registered against Chandere after the incident in Bavdhan, Pune. In the viral clip, Baburao Chandere is seen assaulting the senior citizen as he goes on to pick up the victim and throw him on the ground. Kumbhar also said that Baburao Chandere assaulted the senior citizen over a land dispute. Republic Day 2025: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Announces Free Treatment for Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Extends R-Day Wishes.

NCP Leader Assaults Senior Citizen

PMC Standing Committee's ex-chairman & NCP leader Baburao Chandere brutally assaults a senior citizen over a land dispute. His bullying video goes viral, yet Bavdhan police remain silent. Is Pune even safe anymore? Maharashtra is filled with replicas of Valmik Karad-style goons… https://t.co/hrNpafNhxz — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) January 25, 2025

