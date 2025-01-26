Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day in Pune on Sunday.

Extending his greetings, Pawar said, "On the occasion of Republic Day, I extend my wishes to all the citizens in Maharashtra and India. I also congratulate all the Padma awardees and President Medal awardees from Maharashtra."

Speaking about rising Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune, Pawar announced, "The treatment for this issue is very expensive. After discussions with officials from the district administration and municipal corporation, we have decided to provide free treatment to affected citizens. Those from Pimpri-Chinchwad will be treated at YCM Hospital, while patients from Pune Municipal Corporation areas will receive treatment at Kamla Nehru Hospital. For citizens from rural areas, free treatment will be provided at Sassoon Hospital in Pune."

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare physical condition marked by sudden numbness and weakness in muscles.

He further added, "The injections used for treatment are priced around Rs8,000, but private facilities charge nearly Rs20,000. To address this, we made these decisions today and will take additional measures after returning to Mumbai."

Addressing concerns about NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's health, Ajit Pawar stated, "During the VSI event, Pawar Sahab had difficulty speaking due to chest congestion. Despite suggestions from me, Jayant Patil, and others to take rest, he insisted on attending a programme in Kolhapur. However, his health deteriorated there, and he returned to Mumbai. Doctors have now advised him to rest for four days, which he is following."

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate, and paid tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country, following which President Murmu unfurled the national flag, assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

Notably, this year, India invited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations. This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution and emphasises "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation). (ANI)

