The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has declared holiday on Shaheed Diwas (Martyr's Day) on March 23 in the state. Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23 to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. The three young freedom fighters were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore, now in Pakistan, on March 23, 1931. Punjab State Assembly passed a resolution to install statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Assembly.

See Tweet:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declares a public holiday on March 23, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

