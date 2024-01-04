A video of inmates from Ludhiana Central Jail celebrating Gangster Mani Rana's birthday in prison has gone viral on social media. The 42-second video clip shows the inmates having a party inside the prison to celebrate birthday of Mani Rana, who is also lodged in the jail. The inmates can be seen sitting in a long queue and enjoying chai and pakora while Karan Aujla's song played in the background. At one point, the inmates get into a huddle to wish the gangster a happy birthday. According to reports the video is 15 days old and the party was held in December 2023. Undertrial Inmate Goes Live From Ferozepur Jail Video: Murder Suspect Joins Friend's Birthday Bash on Instagram Live From Central Jail in Punjab, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Inmates Celebrate Gangster Mani Rana Inside Jail:

Video from Ludhiana Central Jail shows inmates celebrating Mani Rana’s birthday inside the jail. Steel glasses in hand, and a song by Karan Aujla playing in the background. This video raises many questions about jail administration. #Punjab #LudhianaJail pic.twitter.com/yfoybToq27 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 4, 2024

