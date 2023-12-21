Members of the ETT/TET pass unemployed teachers union held a sit-in protest near the residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in Chandigarh on Thursday, December 21. The protestors, Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers selected in the 2016 recruitment process, expressed frustration over not receiving their joining letters. One protester highlighted that despite assurances from Minister Bains acknowledging the legitimacy of their demands, no concrete actions have been taken so far. Punjab: Man Electrocuted To Death After Coming in Contact With High Voltage Wire While on Phone in Jalandhar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Unemployed Teachers Stage Protest

#WATCH | One of the protestors says, "We are Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers and we were selected in the recruitment process in 2016 but we have not been given joining yet. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had said that our demands are genuine and he will… pic.twitter.com/l3ALwRXTuD — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

