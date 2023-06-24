In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a woman was allegedly beaten by a man on a busy road in Raebareli. the entire incident was caught on CCTV footage and video of the same has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 50-second video clip shows a man beating a burqa-clad woman before forcing her into an autorickshaw in Raebareli. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident is said to be part of an alleged sex racket that was recently exposed. The video shows the man repeatedly beating the woman after she allegedly refused to go with him and get intimate. The incident is said to have taken place on June 20 on the Lucknow-Prayagraj National Highway. The report also said that the man beat the woman after she opposed his sexual demands. After the video came to light, the Raebareli police said that an investigation has been launched in connection with the matter. UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Rae Bareli After Extramarital Affair Discovered, Stages It As Suicide.

Man Beats Woman After She Refuses To Get Intimate With Him

वीडियो के आधार पर प्रभारी निरीक्षक हरचंदपुर द्वारा जांच की जा रही है, जांच उपरांत नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — Raebareli Police (@raebarelipolice) June 23, 2023

