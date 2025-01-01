In a shocking incident in Uttarakhand, a youth allegedly created a lot of ruckus in Kotdwar under the influence of alcohol. A journalist who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) said that the drunk youth hit several vehicles and people with his bike. Many were injured due to the youth's actions. When the police came to the spot, they also faced a tough time while catching him. However, after catching the youth, the police made him sit in their car, but the youth broke the glass of the vehicle. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Flashes His Private Parts, Masturbates in Front of Female Patients in Kotdwar Hospital; Probe Ordered After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

Video of Incident Goes Viral

When the police somehow caught him and made him sit in the car, he even broke the glass of the car. 2/2 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 1, 2025

