Advocate Milind D Pawar, lawyer of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will withdraw the ‘threat to life’ application filed in the court on the Congress leader's behalf on Thursday, August 14. Pawar will withdraw the written statement, citing it was filed without ‘consent’ from the LoP. "The Pursis dated 13.08.2025 was filed by me in the Court without Instructions from the client. The contents of the Pursis were drafted by me without consulting my client Shri. Rahul Gandhi. My client has taken strong exception to filing of this Pursis dated 13.08.2025 and has expressed his disagreement with the contents of the Pursis. I shall file a formal application tomorrow for withdrawal of the said Pursis before the Hon'ble Court," Rahul Gandhi's lawyer said in his statement. Voter List Manipulation Allegation: ECI Can’t Threaten Rahul Gandhi for Raising Voice for Fair Polls, Says Congress; Urges Withdrawal of Remarks on LoP.

Rahul Gandhi ‘Threat to Life’

Shri Rahul Gandhi's lawyer had filed a written statement (pursis) in the court citing threat to his life without Rahul ji’s consent. Rahul Gandhi strongly disagrees with this. The lawyer will withdraw this written statement from the court tomorrow. Here is the statement👇 pic.twitter.com/rofriCyHO8 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 13, 2025

