The Delhi High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to act against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "in accordance with the law" for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and businessman Gautam Adani 'pickpockets'. Observing that the statements were not in good taste, the court gave the constitutional body eight weeks to take the action. Gandhi made the remarks addressing a rally in Rajasthan ahead of elections in the state. Unemployment, Rising Prices Behind Parliament Security Breach, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Delhi High Court on Rahul Gandhi Pickpocket Remark

Delhi High Court says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s speech given on November 22 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'pickpocket' was 'not in good taste. Delhi High Court directed the Election Commission of India to decide the matter within 8 weeks. — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)