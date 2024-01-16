Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, 1,000 kilograms laddus were sent to Ayodhya from Mathura. The bhog (offering) for the God and Goddesses were sent from Shri Krishna's Janmbhoomi Mathura to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, January 16. A video posted by the news agency ANI depicted devotees loading a car with boxes of laddus (sweets), chanting 'Jai Shree Ram,' accompanied by the rhythmic beat of damroos. The laddus will be accompanied by a group of musicians on a chariot once it arrives at Ram Mandir. Earlier today, a 108-feet long incense stick arrived in Ayodhya from Gujarat. The agarbatti was lit in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra president Mahant Nrityagopal Das Maharaj. This marks the beginning of the consecration ceremony which is scheduled to take place on January 22 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ram Mandir Consecration: 108-Feet Long Incense Stick From Gujarat Lit in Presence of Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Das in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Laddus Sent From Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi Mathura:

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Bhog of 1000 kilograms of laddus sent from Shri Krishna's birthplace to Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/21Ljkj3Rno — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

