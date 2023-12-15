Additional Sessions judge of the Sonbhadra MP/MLA court found BJP MLA from UP Ramdular Gond guilty of raping a minor girl in a 2014 case and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. The incident came to light on November 4, 2014, when a 15-year-old girl confided in her brother that Ramdular Gond, the husband of the village head Soortan Devi, had been raping her for over a year. The case was registered at a police station in Sonbhadra district under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. Ramdular Gond Convicted: Special Court Convicts Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA From Duddhi in Minor Girl Rape Case.

Ramdular Gond Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

