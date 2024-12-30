Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar’s car met with an accident in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area late on Sunday, December 29. Ravindra Waikar was inside the car when it was allegedly hit by an Eicher tempo near the SRPF camp gate. Waikar did not receive any injury. "It was a minor incident. An Innova car and a tempo slightly collided with each other. No one was injured in the incident, and neither the car driver nor the tempo driver was drunk. A two-wheeler suddenly came in the car's way, and while trying to avoid hitting the two-wheeler, both vehicles slightly collided" a police officer was quoted as saying by a Mumbai-based news portal. Ghatkopar Road Accident: Woman Killed, Several Others Injured After Speeding Tempo Loses Control and Crushes People in Mumbai, Accused Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

Ravindra Waikar's Car Meet With Accident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)