A group of students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) faced a violent attack from a mob of 8 to 10 people on Tuesday after they allegedly put up a banner that said, “Remember Babri, the death of the constitution.” The official student body also screened Anand Patwardhan's critically Acclaimed documentary "Ram Ke Naam". The banner was a protest against the installation of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, which the students saw as a violation of the secular principles of the constitution. The mob, which allegedly barged into the campus, tore down the banner and assaulted the students who were behind it. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident while detaining several. Mira Road News: Person Who Posted Video About Clash Between Two Communities in Naya Nagar Arrested, Says DCP Jayant Bajbale.

'Remember Babri' Banners at Pune FTII

